By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Homewood South on Thursday afternoon.READ MORE: Alice Cooper Auctioning Off Rare Andy Warhol Painting
According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were called to the 500 block of N. Dunfermline Street just before 5:00 p.m.
Once they were on the scene, they found the victim nearby on Hamilton Avenue and it was a juvenile male shot in the leg. Police attended to him until EMS arrived on the scene.READ MORE: Ross Park Mall Hosting Job Fair
He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
No one was hurt and no suspect has been named.MORE NEWS: Robert Beavers, Mayor Of Southern West Virginia Town Re-Elected Two Days After Arrest
Police are investigating the shooting.