By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – People fully vaccinated won’t have to wear a mask at the Rivers Casino.

Rivers Casino Pittsburgh said in a statement on Twitter that fully vaccinated people can go without masks while those who aren’t still have to mask up.

The CDC’s guidance, released Thursday and adopted by the state, allows fully vaccinated people to go maskless in most cases. The guidance recommends wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like public transportation, hospitals and homeless shelters. It allows people to go outside safely without masks, even in crowds.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says masks are still required for people who aren’t vaccinated until 70 percent of the state’s adults are vaccinated. As of Friday 47.3% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are considered fully vaccinated.