By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – People fully vaccinated won’t have to wear a mask at the Rivers Casino.READ MORE: Some Pittsburgh-Area Businesses Will Still Require Masks Following CDC's New Guidance
Rivers Casino Pittsburgh said in a statement on Twitter that fully vaccinated people can go without masks while those who aren’t still have to mask up.
Please see the below Rivers Casino Pittsburgh update.
Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-Gambler pic.twitter.com/9ducc254kcREAD MORE: Furry Tails: Boone’s Bow Ties And Wheels
— Rivers Casino Pittsburgh (@WinBigRivers) May 14, 2021
The CDC’s guidance, released Thursday and adopted by the state, allows fully vaccinated people to go maskless in most cases. The guidance recommends wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like public transportation, hospitals and homeless shelters. It allows people to go outside safely without masks, even in crowds.MORE NEWS: Walmart, Sam's Club And Costco Say Vaccinated Customers Don't Have To Wear Masks In Stores
The Pennsylvania Department of Health says masks are still required for people who aren’t vaccinated until 70 percent of the state’s adults are vaccinated. As of Friday 47.3% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are considered fully vaccinated.