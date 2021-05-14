PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some small business owners say not so fast while others are celebrating ditching the mask.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller talked to gyms, grocery stores and salons about the decision at hand: To mask or not to mask?

The sweat and endorphins kicked into high gear Friday.

“I finally feel like we can get back on our feet again as personal trainers,” SAID F45 studio manager Jordan Rose.

Rose saw his athletes unmasked faces for the first time in months. It’s all thanks to the CDC’s new guidelines announced Thursday saying fully vaccinated people can ditch the mask in most scenarios.

“Everyone is ecstatic about it,” said Rose. “People are so excited.”

Downtown at Twelve27 Salon, the sign on the front door shows a different reaction.

“I would say 95 percent of people have been really supportive and thankful that we are choosing to stay masked,” said Hilary Vallard, co-owner of Twelve27 Salon.

Co-owners Hillary and Veronica Vallard made the call Friday for the safety of their 15 employees and customers.

“As far as determining vaccinations or not, there really is just no real way to tell, right? So we just have to air on the side of caution,” said Veronica Vallard.

“We joke that we stuck our flag in the safety sand when this started. So we feel like we need to stay consistent with that, even in light of new guidelines,” said Hilary Vallard.

And they’re not the only ones taking it slow. UFCW Local 1776 President Wendell Young started working the phones, advocating on behalf of his essential workers like employees at local Giant Eagles.

“The CEO and I and we’re both in complete agreement that they’re going to continue as an employer to require masks by employees and customers for the next 30 days at a minimum,” said Young.