By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Trader Joe's says customers who are fully vaccinated don't have to wear masks anymore.
"We encourage customers to follow the guidance of health officials, including, as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping," Trader Joe's says on its website.
The CDC’s guidance, released Thursday and adopted by the state, allows fully vaccinated people to go maskless in most cases. The guidance recommends wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like public transportation, hospitals and homeless shelters. It allows people to go outside safely without masks, even in crowds.
Trader Joe's has a handful of stores in the Pittsburgh area.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health says masks are still required for people who aren’t vaccinated until 70 percent of the state’s adults are vaccinated. As of Friday 47.3% of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are considered fully vaccinated.