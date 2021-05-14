PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, today’s going to be very similar to yesterday with a cool start to the day giving way to a warm but partly cloudy afternoon.

Morning lows will likely drop down to around 38 in Pittsburgh.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Highs today should hit the upper 60s after hitting 65 degrees yesterday for the high.

Saturday will be similar to today as well.

I have Pittsburgh’s Saturday high hitting 70 degrees.

High pressure that is the dominant feature today and Saturday will break down heading into Sunday. This should allow active weather to move in from the west. An area of low pressure will track by to our south, with wrap-around precipitation impacting us.

This means light rain showers and unsettled weather will be in place all Sunday long.

Up until today data was showing that we’d also see a solid rain chance on Monday with the system continuing to push east, but the latest numbers really pull back on that chance.

It now looks like most if not all will be dry on Monday now.

The other big story is a return to more seasonal weather. The last time Pittsburgh was over the average for this time of the year was on the fourth of this month.

I don’t have us over the average until next Tuesday at the earliest.

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.