By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — An investigation is underway surrounding a man who was left in critical condition after being shot multiple times in McKeesport.

Allegheny County Police’s Homicide Unit was requested following a shooting along Grandview Avenue.

Police say dispatchers were notified of the shooting just before 1:00 a.m. on Saturday.

When officers and first responders arrived at the scene, a man who had been shot multiple times in his upper body was located.

He was taken to an area hospital and was last listed in critical condition.

Police ask anyone with information related to this incident to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.