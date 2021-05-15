PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police officers have been honoring their fallen who have given the ultimate sacrifice during National Police Week.

On Saturday, more than 25 officers with Allegheny County communities and police paid their respects together.

They said every day they make it home is a blessing.

“This is a solemn day, for a solemn ride,” said Jason Tarap, Allegheny County sheriff’s department.

A memorial ride to remember fallen officers started in Plum and ended at the Law Enforcement Officers Memorial on the North Shore.

Some officers honored their friends.

“Derick Cateky in Lower Borough and a couple of Penn Hills officers. City of Pittsburgh officers I knew from a few years back,” said Sgt. Scott Ricketts with the Plum Police Department.

“I’d like to say I ride for the entire memorial, said Tarap. “Every single name means something. Every family still hurts and grieves.”

In 2020, there were 264 officers who died in the line of duty or from COVID-19, according to a police chaplin.

“It hurts they gave the ultimate sacrifice for their communities,” said Tarap. “Every day you leave your house, you give your families a hug and kiss goodbye, you don’t know if you’re going to come home.”

Carley Ricketts worries often about her fiance but said he always keeps the family informed.

“I think he does a good job of balancing and feeling safe but aware of things that are going on,” said Ricketts.

It’s the first memorial ride, but it won’t be the last.

As they continue to honor their fallen, day-in and day-out through service.