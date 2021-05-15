CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The bands pushed all of their dates back, rescheduling them for 2022.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A big concert that was planned for this year is being moved to 2022.

The Motley Crue/Def Leppard Stadium Tour was supposed to come to PNC Park on July 22.

Poison and Joan Jett will join them at the ballpark on August 12 of next year.