By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A big concert that was planned for this year is being moved to 2022.
The Motley Crue/Def Leppard Stadium Tour was supposed to come to PNC Park on July 22.
The bands pushed all of their dates back, rescheduling them for 2022.
The Stadium Tour: Update from Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison and Joan Jett and The Blackhearts
*Announcement for the rescheduled Glendale, AZ date will be coming soon. pic.twitter.com/J1nPzb95Xr
— Def Leppard (@DefLeppard) May 14, 2021
Poison and Joan Jett will join them at the ballpark on August 12 of next year.