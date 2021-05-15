By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates have announced that they have recalled right-handed pitcher Kyle Keller from Triple-A Indianapolis.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Ended Extended Jobless Benefits, Unemployment Rate Falls Below 5%
Through two games with Indianapolis, Keller has pitched two scoreless innings and struck out five batters.
The Pirates also have optioned right-handed pitcher Miguel Yajure to Indianapolis.READ MORE: Hundreds March Through Pittsburgh In Solidarity With Palestine
Keller was acquired from Los Angeles on April 5 for cash considerations.
He made two appearances with the Angels in 2020.MORE NEWS: 'A Solemn Day For A Solemn Ride': Local Police Honor Fallen Officers With Memorial Ride
Hunter Owen has also been outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis.