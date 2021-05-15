CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pirates have announced that they have recalled right-handed pitcher Kyle Keller from Triple-A Indianapolis.

Through two games with Indianapolis, Keller has pitched two scoreless innings and struck out five batters.

The Pirates also have optioned right-handed pitcher Miguel Yajure to Indianapolis.

Keller was acquired from Los Angeles on April 5 for cash considerations.

He made two appearances with the Angels in 2020.

Hunter Owen has also been outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis.