By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It is the last weekend to get your taxes done.
Monday is the deadline to file your 2020 federal and state returns.
The IRS pushed the deadline back because of the pandemic.
If you still need more time, you can file for a 5-month extension.
But your request needs to get to the IRS by Monday.