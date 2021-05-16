By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) – Just before midnight on Saturday, a car was destroyed in an explosion on Clay Pike in North Huntingdon.READ MORE: One Person Shot And Killed At Graduation Party In Washington County
An ATF agent tells KDKA there was an explosion and they believe that was intentional.READ MORE: Police: One Dead After Reported Shooting On Frankstown Avenue
The front of the car, a 1967 Chrysler Newport, was parked next to a home and belonged to the homeowner.
North Huntingdon Police and ATF agents are investigating and they are asking anyone with information to come forward.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Police Safely Locate Missing Woman Bebe Otokonda
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details