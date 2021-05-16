CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

NORTH HUNTINGDON (KDKA) – Just before midnight on Saturday, a car was destroyed in an explosion on Clay Pike in North Huntingdon.

An ATF agent tells KDKA there was an explosion and they believe that was intentional.

The front of the car, a 1967 Chrysler Newport, was parked next to a home and belonged to the homeowner.

North Huntingdon Police and ATF agents are investigating and they are asking anyone with information to come forward.

