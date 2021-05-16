MONROE, Ohio (AP) — A crash involving a tractor-trailer and a sedan killed two people in Ohio, authorities said.
The Monroe police department said in a statement that the crash occurred shortly after 3 p.m. at an intersection on Route 63 and Main Street, also known as Cincinnati-Dayton Road.
The passenger in the sedan was dead when crews arrived on the scene, police said. The driver of the car was transported by Care Flight to Miami Valley Hospital and later pronounced dead, they said. The tractor-trailer driver was uninjured.
The names of the deceased weren't immediately released. Police said an investigation into the cause of the crash continues.
