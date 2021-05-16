MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) — Flames raged overnight, destroying a Murrysville restaurant.
Dispatchers tell KDKA that fire crews were called out around 3:30 a.m. to fight the flames at the Spaghetti & Steakhouse Restaurant.
Several crews are still at the scene of a fire in Murrysville. Route 22 east is closed in the area. Westbound is open. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/DasiW3qKNa
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) May 16, 2021
The eastbound lanes of Route 22 were closed so that crews could respond to the fire.
Fire crews at the scene called the building a total loss.
Crews also tell KDKA that no one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.
Murrysville Police and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire.
