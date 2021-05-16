By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SWISSVALE (KDKA) — The bridge connecting Swissvale and Rankin will close tomorrow.
The Kenmawr Bridge will be shut down for 45 days.
PennDOT says crews need to finish work on the roadway to replace an older bridge that is structurally deficient.
It will reopen in July.
PennDOT is asking motorists to use the following detours:
North of the Kenmawr Bridge
- Take South Braddock Avenue north
- Take the ramp to 376 East toward Monroeville
- Take the ramp to Route 30 East (Exit 78A) toward Forest Hills
- Follow Route 30 eastbound to Navy-Marine Corps Way in North Versailles Township
- Turn right onto Navy-Marine Corps Way
- Turn right onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard
- Turn left onto Braddock Avenue
- Turn right onto Talbot Avenue
- Follow Talbot Avenue to South Braddock Avenue
- End detour
South of the Kenmawr Bridge
- Take South Braddock Avenue south
- Turn right onto Kenmawr Avenue
- Kenmawr Avenue becomes Braddock Avenue
- Follow Braddock Avenue to East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard
- Turn right onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard
- Turn left onto Navy-Marine Corps Way
- Turn left onto Route 30
- Follow Route 30 westbound to I-376 in Forest Hills Borough
- Take the ramp toward 376 West 22/30 Pittsburgh/Monroeville
- Take the left-hand ramp toward West 376/22/30 toward Pittsburgh
- From westbound I-376, take the ramp to Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77)
- At the traffic signal, turn left onto southbound South Braddock Avenue
- End detour
There will still be lane restrictions to finish the bridge until September.