MT. LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA) – The Mt. Lebanon School District says another drawing of a swastika was found inside a bathroom stall.
The district says this swastika was found in the Lincoln Elementary School earlier this week, and it's the third one found this spring.
The district says it immediately launched an investigation and police are involved. Police and the district say they want to use this as a teaching experience.
"We will continue to ensure that these incidents become essential learning opportunities to educate our students to understand the full meaning of this hateful symbol and all that it represents. The hurt that it causes our Jewish community is profound and, in turn, impacts all in our school community," said a letter from Superintendent Timothy Steinhauer posted on the district's website.
Earlier this year, two other drawings of swastikas were found in bathroom stalls at Jefferson Middle School.