PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob Stallings hit a two-out, two-run homer in the ninth inning and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the San Francisco Giants 8-6.
Stallings had a two-out, two-run double that capped four-run comeback in the seventh that made it 6-all.
Adam Frazier singled to lead off the Pittsburgh ninth and was thrown out at the plate when he tried to score on Bryan Reynolds' one-out double.
Reynolds took third on the play, and trotted home when Stallings sent a drive into the left-field bleachers off Jake McGee.
