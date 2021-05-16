By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was shot and killed inside a home in Buffalo Township on Saturday night at a graduation party.

According to state police, just after 10:00 p.m., they were called to a home on Pleasant Valley Road for reports of a shooting.

Once on the scene, troopers spoke with EMS who had responded to the call as well. EMS told police it appeared the man, William Newman Jr., had been shot in the chest twice.

Police then spoke with the suspect’s wife, Brenda Rollison, who said that around 9:30 p.m., she heard a “pop” and her daughter had called her into the sunroom of the home where she found Newman on his back and administered CPR as 911 was called. She also saw her husband, Richard Rollison standing just outside the sunroom.

She then asked her husband if he had stabbed the victim and he responded, “no, I shot him,” according to police.

Police were told that it was common for Rollison to carry a gun on his person. A search of the home found a firearm on the Rollison’s bed and it matched the caliber of the shell casings found next to the victim.

Rollison is facing charges of criminal homicide.