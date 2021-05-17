By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Amazon's "A League Of Their Own" television series filming in Pittsburgh is looking for baseball and softball players.
Filming in the Pittsburgh area July through October, a casting call was posted for people ages 19-45 who have knowledge and experience playing baseball or softball to portray 1940s baseball teams.
Abbi Jacobson, Darcy Carden and Chante Adams are all slated to star in the new streaming series. Amazon is reimagining the baseball movie classic as a television series they will host on Amazon Prime.
Players cast will be paid $250 for every 8 hours on days they work, and anything over that is overtime. The work is 10 to 12 hours a day, and can sometimes stretch into 14-hour days.
The casting call is looking for people with "great availability and flexible schedules."
