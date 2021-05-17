MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) – Getting life back to normal: That’s why kids are coming to a clinic Monday in Monroeville with their parents to get vaccinated. Many of them were nervous but excited.

Many would say COVID-19 has been hard for high school students. It cut short or eliminated activities, games and events. But now, with the option to get vaccinated, many are signing up.

“We have prom, we have graduation, I’m going to Disney with my friends and I wanted to be able to enjoy all of that,” said Seth Toops, a Norwin High School student.

“JUST GET IT DONE!” That’s what Christa, a student at Penn Hills told me after choosing to get the vaccine today. She believes if more students get vaccinated— they can eventually get back to the many activities they’ve missed out on. More on @KDKA pic.twitter.com/8h1Y1kpgvn — Lindsay Ward (@LindsayWardTV) May 17, 2021

“It’ll definitely make a difference, especially with this past year with sports and everything at school,” said Christina Putignano, a Franklin Regional High School student.

Allegheny Health Network hosted the Pfizer vaccine clinic. Adults were coming in for their second dose after receiving their first back in April. But it was also the chance for children as young as 12, with their parents, to roll up their sleeves for the first time.

“I was scared at first, but now I’m fine,” said Putignano.

“I think a lot of my generation is independent and wanna be safe for everyone around them,” said Christa Herbert, a Penn Hills High School student. And it’s that safety health experts agree on.

“Then we’ll move forward without masks and won’t transmit the virus, things will open up more, they can go back to school in-person,” said Imran Qadeer, Allegheny General Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer.

Allegheny Health Network says out of their 1,000 first dose appointments at the clinic, about 300 of them were filled for kids.

There are other clinics in the area taking place for kids as young as 12 to get vaccinated.