CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Snyder had been missing for several weeks.
Filed Under:Allegheny River, Armstrong County, Body Found, Local News, Local TV, Missing Man

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

ARMSTRONG COUNTY (KDKA) — The search has ended for a missing man from Armstrong County.

READ MORE: Masks No Longer Required For Vaccinated Staff, Visitors At Westmoreland Co. Courthouse

Late on Saturday night, the body of 20-year-old Colt Snyder was discovered in the Allegheny River in Washington Township.

READ MORE: Local Police Departments Team Up To Enforce Pedestrian Traffic Laws

Snyder had been missing for several weeks.

(Courtesy: PA State Police)

State Police had previously found his abandoned car in Clarion County, but no one was located inside the vehicle.

MORE NEWS: Report: Pa. Court May Have Given Jerry Sandusky A $95,000 Break

The Armstrong County Coroner’s Office says foul play is not suspected, but an autopsy is being conducted, and the incident is under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.