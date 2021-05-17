By: KDKA-TV News Staff
ARMSTRONG COUNTY (KDKA) — The search has ended for a missing man from Armstrong County.
Late on Saturday night, the body of 20-year-old Colt Snyder was discovered in the Allegheny River in Washington Township.
Snyder had been missing for several weeks.
State Police had previously found his abandoned car in Clarion County, but no one was located inside the vehicle.
The Armstrong County Coroner’s Office says foul play is not suspected, but an autopsy is being conducted, and the incident is under investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.