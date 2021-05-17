By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 162 new Coronavirus cases and five additional deaths in the last 48 hours.
Of the newly reported cases, the Health Department says 135 are confirmed and 27 are probable cases.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from two months to 84 years with a median age of 33 years.
All the newly reported deaths occurred between April 30 and May 13. Two of the deaths happened in April. Among the deceased, one person was in their 40s, one person was in their 50s, two people were in their 70s and one person was in their 80s.
There have been 6,991 total hospitalizations and 100,201 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 1,920.
