GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The trial is underway for former Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez, who is accused of having sexual relations with an underage girl.

Vazquez has been in the Westmoreland County Jail since his arrest in September 2019, accused of having a sexual relationship with a girl in Scottsdale, beginning when she was just 13 years old. He’s also accused of exchanging sexually explicit cell phone videos and messages with her.

During opening arguments, prosecutors argued Vazquez used his status as a professional athlete to groom the girl.

Defense attorney Gary Gerson said it’s really a case of “reverse grooming” by a child toward an adult. Vazquez’s defense argued the teen lied to the former All-Star about her age and had a fake ID that led him to believe she was 17.

The defense also says Vazquez tried to stop the girl by blocking her on his social media and personal phone.

The accuser, now 17, took the stand Monday. She told the court Vazquez tried to have sex with her in his car. Breaking down on the stand, she said Vazquez also sent her sexually explicit photos and videos then asked her to imitate what was depicted.

Vasquez is facing numerous charges, not just in Pennsylvania, but also in Florida. It was an incident report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida that said Vazquez and the girl met at PNC Park.

Vazquez denies the allegation.

