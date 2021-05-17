By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A country concert will be making a Pittsburgh stop this summer at Star Lake.
Country singer and performer Jason Aldean announced his Back In The Saddle Tour will kick off this summer, after his tour last spring was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Aldean’s tour will be stopping in Pittsburgh, playing at The Pavilion at Star Lake on Friday, August 13.
Tickets are set to go on sale on May 21.
Click here for more information and where you can buy tickets.