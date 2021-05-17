By: KDKA-TV News Staff
HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Convicted child molester and former Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky might have received a $95,000 break from the state Superior Court, according to our news partners at The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
The PG reports state judges sent his criminal case back to Centre County court to determine whether a restitution order is justified.
The court agreed with Sandusky that prosecutors had not provided the required documented justification for imposing the $95,000 bill.
At the same time, the Superior Court denied the 77-year-old’s plea to overturn his convictions for molesting multiple boys.