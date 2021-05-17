TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — A man was fatally shot and another was wounded when gunfire erupted during a memorial service being held in a Toledo park for a man who had been killed hours earlier in a bar shooting, authorities said.
The shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. Sunday at Sleepy Hollow Park, where a crowd had gathered to remember Armonte Rogers, who had been fatally shot early Sunday. It wasn’t immediately clear how many people were attending the memorial service or what sparked the shooting there, authorities said.READ MORE: Pennsylvania Was 5th Best At Fighting COVID-19 According To New Study
John Graves, 24, was shot at least once in the park and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Corion Grace, 19, suffered a hand wound and was treated at a hospital.READ MORE: Target Says Fully Vaccinated Customers, Employees Not Required To Wear Face Masks
Both shootings remain under investigations, and no arrests have been made in either incident.MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh's Traditional Fourth Of July Fireworks Celebration Returning This Summer
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)