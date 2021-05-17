PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – New CDC guidelines and the vaccine mean outdoor activities are returning this summer. That includes summer concerts, and many are already booked.
For the past 15 months, the lights were darkened and the amps were silent. Concert venues like the Rex Theatre on the South Side closed for good. Even so, live music will return this summer.READ MORE: Masks Encouraged' But Not Required For Voters In Pennsylvania Primary Election
From Dave Matthews to the Black Crowes and the Doobie Brothers, they all have scheduled concert dates in the Pittsburgh area this summer and fall.READ MORE: Police: 2 Juveniles Killed In West Virginia ATV Crash
Many other acts are booked too, but don’t look for the big stadium shows like Kenny Chesney or the Rolling Stones. No indoor shows either. Concert promoter Rich Engler says with crowd restrictions, it’s hard to make money.
“I had to cancel three or four events that were going to play at the Benedum and at Heinz Hall because 50 percent doesn’t work financially because the artists are not going to give you fifty percent of a discount. They’re still out there looking for the big bucks,” said Engler.MORE NEWS: As Governor Tom Wolf Loosens Restrictions, Big Events Are Springing Back To Life
Engler is staging a big outdoor show downtown this August. The Rock, Reggae and Relief concert will benefit hospitality workers and food insecurity. Jason Mraz will headline.