By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith had some good news to share this weekend: she said yes.
Highsmith recently proposed to his girlfriend, Alyssa Ungrady, and shared pictures of the happy occasion on Instagram.
“You are everything I’ve ever prayed for. The greatest blessing I could ever receive. I love you Alyssa Ungrady and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. Here’s to FOREVER ❤️❤️” he wrote on Instagram.
The Pittsburgh Steelers also congratulated Highsmith on Monday.
Congratulations on your engagement, @highsmith34! pic.twitter.com/4Tm26KE0GK
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) May 16, 2021