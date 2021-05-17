CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Alex Highsmith, Engagement, Pittsburgh Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith had some good news to share this weekend: she said yes.

Highsmith recently proposed to his girlfriend, Alyssa Ungrady, and shared pictures of the happy occasion on Instagram.

“You are everything I’ve ever prayed for. The greatest blessing I could ever receive. I love you Alyssa Ungrady and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. Here’s to FOREVER ❤️❤️” he wrote on Instagram.

The Pittsburgh Steelers also congratulated Highsmith on Monday.