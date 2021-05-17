By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn./PITTSBURGH, Pa. (KDKA) — Target announced on Monday that it is changing its face mask policy and is allowing fully vaccinated customers and employees to not have to wear face coverings or masks in their stores.
The company said that their decision was informed by the CDC’s new mask guidance.
The company said that their decision was informed by the CDC's new mask guidance.

Target did include the caveat that if local health mandates become stricter at any point, stores will then follow those guidelines.
Target says it is asking customers and employees who are not fully vaccinated to still wear their masks in stores.
Target says it is asking customers and employees who are not fully vaccinated to still wear their masks in stores.

Social distancing and cleaning measures adopted during the coronavirus pandemic will continue to be used in Target stores.
Target has locations all over the country, including several in Pennsylvania and the Pittsburgh region.