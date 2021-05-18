By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania voters head to the polls May 18 to cast their ballots in the state’s Primary Election. Here is the information you need to know to navigate the voting process.

On Primary Election Day, the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Some voters have already turned in mail-in ballots. To date, Allegheny County officials say 81,020 of the 124,813 ballots that were requested have been returned, which is approximately 65%.

Also, in Allegheny County, all 1,323 polling places will be open on Election Day, officials say.

If you are headed to the polls, look below for more information on changes you can expect and tips for first-time voters.

VOTING:

Pennsylvania’s Official Voter Information Website

Polling Places | Mail-In and Absentee Ballots | Provisional Ballots



MASK OR MASKLESS:

All voters are being asked to wear a face covering inside their polling place regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status. However, elections officials say any voter not wearing a mask or covering will not be denied the right to vote.

It says on VotesPA website, “We strongly encourage voters to wear masks out of respect for their fellow voters and for the dedicated poll workers staffing the polling places. Voters who are not wearing a mask will not be denied their right to vote.”

All poll workers and watchers are being required to wear masks.

Election officials are also urging voters to bring hand sanitizer with them to their polling place. They are also encouraging safe social distancing guidelines.



HOW TO:

Voting In Your County

Preparing For Election Day

Voting System Demonstrations



WHERE?:

The Allegheny County Elections Division says ballot return is available until Election Day in the lobby of the County Office Building. On Primary Election Day, the lobby will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for ballot return.

Find Your Polling Place

Mail-In and Absentee Ballot Information



DEADLINES:

May 3: Voter registration deadline.

May 11: Last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot.

May 18: Election Day; Last day for County Board of Elections to receive voted mail-in and civilian absentee ballots (must be received by 8:00 p.m.)

May 25: Last day for County Board of Elections to receive voted military and overseas absentee ballots (submitted for delivery no later than 11:59 p.m. on May 17)



GO IN-DEPTH ON SOME KEY RACES:

COUNTIES:

• Allegheny County •

Elections Division

• Armstrong County •

Elections Department

• Beaver County •

Elections Bureau

• Butler County •

Bureau of Elections

• Clarion County •

Voter Information

• Fayette County •

Election Bureau

• Greene County •

Elections Department

• Indiana County •

Elections Office

• Lawrence County •

Voter Services

• Mercer County •

Elections Office

• Somerset County •

Voter Information

• Venango County •

Election Services

• Washington County •

Elections Office

• Westmoreland County •

Election Bureau



VOTING PROBLEM TO REPORT?

The Department of State operates an Election Day hotline to field concerns about voting and the voting process, both online at ST-VoterReg@pa.gov and over the phone at 1-877-VOTESPA (1-877-868-3772).

Your County’s Election Office:

County-By-County Map

Tips:

Tips For First Time Voters

More:

League Of Women’s Voters Of Pennsylvania



