By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MUDDY CREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — State police in Butler County are asking for the public’s help as they continue their investigation into the discovery of a homicide victim in Muddy Creek Township

According to state police, 38-year-old David Hines of New Castle was found dead in his vehicle on E. Portersville Road, near State Route 422 and Interstate 79, around 8 p.m. Monday.

(Photo Courtesy: Pennsylvania Crimestoppers)

Hines’ SUV was found down a small embankment near the entrance of a mining facility.

State police say Hines had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators say he disappeared on Monday afternoon in New Castle.

The incident is believed to be isolated and remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to call state police in Butler County at 724-282-8100 or Pennsylvania Crimestoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).