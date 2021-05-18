By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SWISSVALE (KDKA) — The bridge connecting Swissvale and Rankin is closed and will be for some time.
The Kenmawr Bridge is closing for 45 days.
Crews are replacing the older, structurally deficient bridge.
Many drivers use the bridge as a way to get to Kennywood from the Parkway East.
PennDOT has provided the following detours:
For drivers north of the bridge:
- Take South Braddock Avenue north
- Take the ramp to 376 East toward Monroeville
- Take the ramp to Route 30 East (Exit 78A) toward Forest Hills
- Follow Route 30 eastbound to Navy-Marine Corps Way in North Versailles Township
- Turn right onto Navy-Marine Corps Way
- Turn right onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard
- Turn left onto Braddock Avenue
- Turn right onto Talbot Avenue
- Follow Talbot Avenue to South Braddock Avenue
- End detour
For drivers south of the bridge:
- Take South Braddock Avenue south
- Turn right onto Kenmawr Avenue
- Kenmawr Avenue becomes Braddock Avenue
- Follow Braddock Avenue to East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard
- Turn right onto East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard
- Turn left onto Navy-Marine Corps Way
- Turn left onto Route 30
- Follow Route 30 westbound to I-376 in Forest Hills Borough
- Take the ramp toward 376 West 22/30 Pittsburgh/Monroeville
- Take the left-hand ramp toward West 376/22/30 toward Pittsburgh
- From westbound I-376, take the ramp to Edgewood/Swissvale (Exit 77)
- At the traffic signal, turn left onto southbound South Braddock Avenue
- End detour
The bridge is set to reopen in July.