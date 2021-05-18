By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A simulation from Pro Football Focus was not too kind to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
PFF simulated the 2021 season 10,000 times, with the results showing that the Steelers will be the worst team in the AFC North. The simulation found the Steelers have a 9.6 percent chance of winning the division.
The Browns, Ravens, and Bengals have a 46.3 percent chance, 34.4 percent chance and 9.7 percent chance at winning the division crown, respectively.
PFF simulated the NFL season 10,000 times. Chance to win the AFC North
🔹 Browns – 46.3%
🔹 Ravens – 34.4%
🔹 Bengals – 9.7%
🔹 Steelers – 9.6%https://t.co/doiYjdpzGl
— PFF College (@PFF_College) May 18, 2021
PFF projects the Steelers to win 7.6 games next season.