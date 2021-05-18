PRIMARY ELECTION DAYInformation For Pennsylvania Voters
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Applications are now open for Love Your Block, a mini-grant program in the city that supports neighborhood improvement projects.

The City of Pittsburgh says applications are now open. Nonprofit organizations across the city are invited to propose projects for up to $1,500 in funds and the support of city departments.

You can learn more about the program and how to apply on the city’s website.