By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Applications are now open for Love Your Block, a mini-grant program in the city that supports neighborhood improvement projects.
The City of Pittsburgh says applications are now open. Nonprofit organizations across the city are invited to propose projects for up to $1,500 in funds and the support of city departments.
#Pittsburgh is excited to announce applications are now open for Love Your Block.
Love Your Block is a mini-grant program that brings neighbors together to improve our communities by combating blight, creating assets, & building resilience. More: https://t.co/YB73vqYnyc pic.twitter.com/VIK0aJ5u5g
You can learn more about the program and how to apply on the city’s website.