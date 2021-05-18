By: KDKA-TV News Staff
SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Elections officials in Fayette County are working to solve a problem dealing with voting machines not accepting ballots.
Numerous voters have contacted KDKA, reporting that their Republican ballots were not accepted.
Hutchison Elementary School, the polling location for South Union Township’s 3rd voting district was among those having issues on Tuesday morning.
Chris Varney, Judge of Elections says they were initially under the impression that it was a problem with all ballots, but then determined it was only a problem with Republican ballots.
Varney says he was unaware of which specific precincts were dealing with the same issue, but that this same issue was happening in numerous locations across Fayette County.
The Fayette County Bureau of Elections has confirmed that precincts across the county are having issues with machines not scanning bar codes on all ballots, for both Republicans and Democrats.
The solution provided by Fayette County officials was to collect ballots from voters and store them in the back of voting machines — but not to scan any of them to ensure the process was handled in a fair manner.
It’s unclear when the problem with scanning the ballots may be resolved.
