By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Investigators have named the man they are looking for in connection with a series of violent incidents in Westmoreland County, including a double homicide in Penn Township.

The manhunt is continuing for 53-year-old Victor Steban in connection with the shooting, a car explosion and more. He is described as being 6-feet-2-inches tall, weighs 275 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair. He was last known to be driving a Chevy Silverado pickup truck.

Pennsylvania State Police in Greensburg held a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss the case. Investigators say Steban should be considered armed and dangerous.

The ATF is offering a $5,000 reward for anyone who gives them information that leads to Steban’s capture. Those tips should be reported to North Huntingdon Police.

The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office was called to the 2100 block of Claridge-Elliot Road on Monday where a man and woman were found fatally shot.

Photos from the scene showed a heavy law enforcement presence. The focal point of their investigation was the driveway of a farmhouse set back off the road. The couple who lived there kept to themselves and they were seen riding a motorcycle on Sunday afternoon.

Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck has identified the victims as 27-year-old Mara Casale and 40-year-old Jacob Erdeljac.

Duquesne Light confirmed Erdeljac was an employee. A company spokesperson released a statement, saying:

“We can confirm that one of two deceased people found Monday morning at a home in Penn Township in Westmoreland County was employed by Duquesne Light Company. Our thoughts are with all those who are affected by this terrible tragedy.”

A friend of Casale told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso that the 27-year-old was a Penn-Trafford High School graduate.

“Somebody came here because they were looking for someone, and they found the crime scene,” District Attorney Peck said on Monday. “They found them outside the home and it’s apparent from the evidence gathered that they sustained gunshot wounds that killed them.”

Penn Township Police put out an alert to be on the lookout for a red truck that was stolen from the victims and taken from the crime scene. Investigators later on Monday found that red truck in Manor Borough.

It belonged to the victims, police said.

Peck also said investigators are reviewing whether the car bomb that exploded in North Huntingdon early Sunday morning is connected to the double homicide.

