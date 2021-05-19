By: KDKA-TV News Staff
KISKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Kiski Township Police are looking for a missing 30-year-old woman who hasn't been seen in two weeks.
Police say April Libitzer from the Spring Church section of the township was last seen at her home on May 5. She hasn't been seen or heard from since.
Police say she’s known to frequent the Tarentum or Penn Hills area.
She's described as 5-foot-5, weighing approximately 160 pounds with medium-length brown hair and hazel eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 724-478-3357.