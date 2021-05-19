PRIMARY ELECTION DAY2021 Primary Election Results
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Kiski Township, Kiski Township Police, Local TV, Missing Person, Missing Woman

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

KISKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Kiski Township Police are looking for a missing 30-year-old woman who hasn’t been seen in two weeks.

READ MORE: South Hills Children's Choir To Hold Auditions

Police say April Libitzer from the Spring Church section of the township was last seen at her home on May 5. She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

READ MORE: State Treasury Department Starts Processing Payments For Property Tax And Rent Rebate Program

(Photo: Kiski Township Police)

Police say she’s known to frequent the Tarentum or Penn Hills area.

She’s described as 5-foot-5, weighing approximately 160 pounds with medium-length brown hair and hazel eyes.

MORE NEWS: Pittsburgh Native Billy Porter Reveals He's Been Living With HIV Since 2007

Anyone with information is asked to call 724-478-3357.