WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) – Two northern Pennsylvanians were arrested Wednesday morning in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.
William Blauser Jr. of Ludlow and Pauline Bauer of Kane were arrested in western Pennsylvania on multiple charges, including violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds and obstruction of justice/Congress.
According to the FBI, surveillance footage shows Blauser and Bauer entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, pushing past at least three police officers trying to fight back the crowd.
Court documents say body-worn camera video records Bauer saying, “Bring them out. We want them out here. You bring them out or we’re coming in…They’re criminals. They need to hang.” Bauer then allegedly calls for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying they want to hang her and accusing the officers of protecting a “Nazi.” “We’re coming in if you don’t bring her out,” Bauer allegedly said.
Both Bauer and Blauser were also involved with a "brief skirmish" with officers, according to court documents.
An initial appearance by video in front of a judge was scheduled for 1 p.m.