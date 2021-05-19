GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Former Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez took the stand Wednesday in day three of his sexual assault trial.

He told a courtroom his accuser said she was an adult. Police say she was 13 when their relationship began.

The one-time All-Star closer testified Wednesday that his accuser told him she was an adult and allegedly sent him a picture of an ID to prove it.

Wednesday’s proceedings saw the prosecution wrap its case with a computer crimes expert testifying, then resting their case.

The afternoon session saw the 29-year-old accused take the stand in an effort to convince a jury he did not know he was dealing with a minor when he allegedly established a sexual relationship with the girl.

Composed and at times smiling, the former MLB star said while a player, he rarely interacted with fans and focused on the game.

Vazquez told the jurors his involvement with the girl making the allegations began in 2017 innocently with typical social media exchanges but claims the relationship began to veer toward adult topics.

Vazquez says he asked the accuser to provide proof she was as old as she claimed to avoid trouble. Vazques testified the girl, originally from Scottdale, sent a picture of a Pennsylvania identification card that showed her to be a legal adult. Vazques also told the jurors he’s had intimate relationships with other female followers and fans.

Testimony resumes Thursday. Vazquez is expected to take the stand again. If all goes as planned it’s possible the jury could have the case by Thursday afternoon.