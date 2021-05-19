By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One person has been killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Brownsville Road in Mount Oliver early on Wednesday morning.
According to Allegheny County Police, they were called to the 500 block of Brownsville Road just after midnight on Wednesday morning.
Once they arrived on the scene, they found a 29-year-old man shot and killed, and two other men, a 27 and 28-year-old shot in the legs.
The two men who were injured were taken to a local hospital, their conditions are unknown.
Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.
Allegheny County Police homicide detectives are investigating.

They are asking anyone with information to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.
