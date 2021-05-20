By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A car slammed into the side of a building on West Liberty Avenue on Thursday morning.
The crash happened in the 1700 block of Liberty Avenue near Capitol Avenue and West Liberty Avenue inbound has one lane closed.
The car has been removed from the building and is being towed.
According to the building inspector, the building was damaged but should be OK.
Police tell KDKA that the driver was injured but fled the scene. They found a large amount of blood in the car and have contacted local hospitals if the driver checks in.
