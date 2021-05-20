GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – The defense has rested its case in the sexual assault and child pornography trial of former Pirates pitcher Felipe Vazquez.

Day 4 of the trial saw Vazquez, accused of having a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old girl, take the stand again. He admitted to lying under oath earlier in the investigation. denying telling investigators his accuser looked “too young.”

On the stand, he said his accuser walked like a model at a fashion show. When prosecutors asked him to walk like the accuser, the 6-foot-4 Vazquez complied. His attorney followed up by saying to let the record reflect Vazquez sashayed around the courtroom like a model.

Wednesday saw 29-year-old Vazquez take the stand in an effort to convince the jury he didn’t know he was dealing with a minor when he allegedly established a sexual relationship with the then-13-year-old girl.

The teen, now 17, was cross-examined on Tuesday, breaking down several times under pointed questioning.

Vazquez’s lead defense attorney asked the girl why she allegedly pursued a relationship in 2017 with a man who was 26. The teen replied, “I used it to get attention with an MLB player, I felt like the coolest kid in the world.”

She admitted she didn’t know if Vazquez had any idea she was only 13 when they first made contact on social media. She also confirmed she told her mother in a break in a police interview that she should be the one in trouble. She told the court Tuesday she said that to protect him: “It was all so fresh, I didn’t understand anything.”

Closing arguments come next before the case is turned over to the jury.

If convicted, the one-time All-Star could spend decades behind bars.