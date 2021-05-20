By: KDKA-TV News Staff
NASHVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A grand jury has indicted two men accused of killing a nurse from Butler County.
Devaunte Hill and James Cowan are both facing first-degree murder charges.
Investigators say they murdered 26-year-old Caitlyn Kaufman while driving down I-440 on Dec. 4, 2020 in Nashville. Kaufman was on her way to work as a nurse at St. Thomas West Hospital at the time of the shooting.
Kaufman was a graduate of Butler High School and Clarion University.
The two are expected to be in court on June 3.