PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Good morning, surprisingly yesterday we hit the 80-degree mark for the first time this month.

That’s pushed our monthly average temperature to around 6 degrees cooler than the normal average through now. With temperatures remaining a good ten to fifteen degrees warmer than average over the next week we should see our monthly average temperature get closer to normal before we wrap up May.

I have us hitting 85 degrees today for the high.

Some model data push highs into the upper 80s but I just don’t see that happening. There are several things that come into play with this with increased cloud cover coming as the biggest one. Three degrees is a big increase from one day to the next without the added benefit of an air mass change.

That being said, we did see places like Morgantown and Wheeling yesterday hitting the mid-80s. Those are communities that will likely see highs in the upper 80s. Just crazy that we are seeing local places already getting close to 90 degrees.

Looking ahead, Friday will likely be the hottest day of the next week with rain chances back on Sunday.

There is a lot of uncertainty on exactly how next week’s rain chances are going to set up. At this point, I think the most likely solution is the EURO. This model shows only a small late-day rain chance on Sunday with all-day rain expected for Monday and Tuesday before wrapping up very early on Wednesday morning.

The ‘American’ long-range model (GFS) shows a better chance for rain on Sunday as a warm front sweeps through.

The GFS also shows a mostly dry Monday with rain and storm chances back on Tuesday through Wednesday.

A medium-range forecast will help me get a better handle on what to expect early next week over the next 24 hours.

I am looking forward to that.

