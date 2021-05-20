CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Filed Under:Hamilton Street, Local TV, McKees Rocks, Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (KDKA) — A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in McKees Rocks.

The Allegheny County Police Department said officials were notified of a shooting Thursday around 3:24 p.m. in the 300 block of Hamilton Street.

First responders found the man, who was taken to a local hospital. Police are investigating.

