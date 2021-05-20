By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The National Aviary’s penguin chick has joined the colony at Penguin Point.

Marge’s keepers at the National Aviary say her waterproof juvenile feathers have fully grown in, which now allows her to live full time in the habitat and swim safely with the other penguins.

National Aviary Senior Aviculturist Chris Gaus said, “Marge took to swimming and to her new habitat at Penguin Point quickly, and she has made herself right at home among the rest of the colony. Marge is an adaptable and resilient little penguin, and the exceptional care she has received at the National Aviary has helped prepare her for this moment. Marge’s success offers hope for this endangered species.”

Marge is nearly 5-months-old now, but the National Aviary says she’s already had to overcome some challenges in her young life.

Her keepers say Marge developed a respiratory condition “common to young birds” at just a few weeks old. Experts at the Aviary were able to catch the condition early on and treat her for it.

Marge also has partial vision loss in her right eye, says the National Aviary.

To help her cope, her keepers say they have made modifications to her habitat and to her care routine.

“Marge’s story is one filled with resilience and hope, making her introduction into Penguin Point, even more momentous. Marge is a spirited little penguin. She overcame every obstacle, growing from a fluffy chick to a strong, playful juvenile penguin. I am delighted to get to welcome her home to Penguin Point today,” National Aviary Executive Director Cheryl Tracy said.

Marge is the eleventh African Penguin chick born at the facility.

For more information on how to visit her at Penguin Point, visit this link.