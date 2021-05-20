PRIMARY ELECTION DAY2021 Primary Election Results
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Bishop David Zubik, Catholic Diocese Of Pittsburgh, Guardian Angel Academy, Local TV, Mother Of Mercy Academy, Pittsburgh News

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has announced the new names for some of its newly combined schools.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Police Hoping To Identify Suspects That Tagged Dek Hockey Rink

Saint Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin in Whitehall and Saint Elizabeth of Hungary in Pleasant Hills will now be called “Mother of Mercy Academy.”

READ MORE: Police Searching For Suspects In Stolen Cars Across Several Counties

Also, Saint Margaret of Scotland in Green Tree and Saint Philip in Crafton will now be called “Guardian Angel Academy.”

Religion teachers worked with local students to create the names.

MORE NEWS: Shooter In Erie Tavern Shooting That Killed 2 And Wounded 3 To Stand Trial

After the names were presented, Bishop Zubik made the final decision.