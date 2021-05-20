By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh has announced the new names for some of its newly combined schools.
Saint Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin in Whitehall and Saint Elizabeth of Hungary in Pleasant Hills will now be called "Mother of Mercy Academy."
Also, Saint Margaret of Scotland in Green Tree and Saint Philip in Crafton will now be called “Guardian Angel Academy.”
Religion teachers worked with local students to create the names.
After the names were presented, Bishop Zubik made the final decision.