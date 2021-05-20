ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A man has been ordered to stand trial in a shooting in a northwestern Pennsylvania tavern that killed two people and wounded three others earlier this year.

The Erie Times-News reports that an Erie County district judge held for court 38-year-old Danny Lee Nicholson II for court on all charges Wednesday in the March 3 gunfire in Bogey’s Tavern as well as several other shootings before and after that.

Nicholson is charged with criminal homicide in the deaths of 37-year-old Mauris Pacley and 41-year-old Jason Wells. Two other men and a woman who were wounded spoke about their injuries during the two-hour preliminary hearing but none said they saw the person who shot them.

Detectives said Nicholson was identified via surveillance video that clearly showed his face and a distinctive tattoo on his hand. In addition, they said, shell casings from the scene matched casings from four other shootings in the city in January for which they allege Nicholson was responsible.

A police officer who responded to a Feb. 2 disturbance reported finding Nicholson and his car and testified that a box of 9mm ammunition was found in the glove compartment. Defense attorney Brian Arrowsmith questioned the search of the car given that Nicholson wasn’t arrested, but the detective said the car was searched in a “protective sweep” and because of the non-compliance of the occupants.

