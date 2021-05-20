By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Victor Steban, the man taken into custody after a massive manhunt and already accused in a double homicide, is facing new charges.

He’s already charged with two counts of homicide, burglary, robbery and other charges in connection to the double murder in Penn Township. The victims, 27-year-old Mara Casale and 40-year-old Jacob Erdeljac, were found Monday on Claridge-Elliott Road in Penn Township.

Steban was set to go before a judge Thursday on a new charge of arson from North Huntingdon Police. According to the criminal complaint, Steban lit his own home on North Thompson Lane on fire to destroy evidence of the plan he had put in place Saturday evening.

Steban is also facing charges in connection with drive-by shootings at three homes all within an hour just after midnight on Sunday.

Police say Steban’s shooting spree started at a home on Jackson Street in Sewickley Township. He’s accused of firing at least nine rounds into the garage of the home using both an AK-47 and AR-15 rifle, just minutes after police say two people had left the garage.

Minutes later, he’s accused of shooting a residence on Carnegie Road in Sewickley Township with an AR-15 rifle, using at least 12 rounds of ammunition. According to the criminal complaint, he told police he also threw a lit road flare at the house, trying to “burn out” his alleged target. He told police he also had homemade Napalm he intended to throw at the house.

The final house he allegedly hit up was on Ember Lane in Hempfield Township. Police say Steban went to the home of former national Pagan leader Dennis Katoona, or “Rooter,” with the goal of killing him. Steban told police he emptied two clips as he fired into Rooster’s home, saying he knew where Rooster’s bedroom was and aimed at it.

A massive manhunt was underway earlier this week for Steban. Multiple law enforcement agencies wanted to question him in connection with several crimes like shots fired at homes, a car explosion and fire in North Huntingdon and a double murder in Penn Township. He was taken into custody on Route 30.