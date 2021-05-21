By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BALDWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was taken to a local hospital after a two-car crash in Baldwin.
Officials temporarily closed River Road closed after the crash, which happened around 4 p.m. on Friday.
Officials said the road will be closed for an extended amount of time. Police are investigating.
No update was available on the condition of the person transported.
