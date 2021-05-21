By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new airline is coming to Pittsburgh International Airport.
With four destinations, Breeze Airlines is coming to town this summer with non-stops to Hartford, Providence, Norfolk and Charleston, South Carolina.
The airline was created by the founder of JetBlue and other budget airlines.
Breeze says tickets will start at just $39. Passengers will initially be able to choose from fares that go from “nice” to “nicer” to “nicest” seating.